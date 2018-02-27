

CTV Atlantic





Three people were sent to hospital after a single-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 102.

The RCMP say the crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday in Lantz, N.S.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll and end up in the ditch.

The driver was out of the vehicle when officers arrived on scene, but two women had to be extracted from the truck.

Police say the female passengers sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and two passengers were taken to hospital.

Highway 102 was closed in the southbound lanes between exits 9 and 8 until about 10:30 p.m. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.