HALIFAX -- The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating an alleged stabbing on Kingsclear First Nation, N.B. that resulted in three people being taken to hospital early Wednesday morning.

The Keswick RCMP says at approximately 5:25 a.m. on May 19, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment on Kingsclear Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man and two women with stab wounds. All three were taken to hospital. The two women have since been released, and the man remains in hospital.

Police did not say whether they made any arrests in relation to the stabbing, but they do say they do not believe there is any risk to the general public, and are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.