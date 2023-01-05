Three taken to hospital after vehicle collides with parked vehicles in Dartmouth area

Three people were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into three parked vehicles in Westphal, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Highway 107 around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, police learned a vehicle travelling on the highway had come to a stop after colliding with three unoccupied vehicles.

Police say the driver and two passengers were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Highway 107 is partially closed, with only one lane passable in each direction. Traffic delays are expected as crews remain on scene.

Video obtained by CTV News appears to show damage to a power line. Nova Scotia Power crews can also be seen at the crash site.

N.S. Power crews are seen at a crash in Westphal.

Nova Scotia Power tweeted before 2 p.m. that a “vehicle accident” was affecting customers in Lawrencetown, East Preston, North Preston, and surrounding areas. The utility tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that power had been restored.