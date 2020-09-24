HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after three people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call at 7:42 p.m. about a collision at Woodland Ave. and Mic Mac Blvd. in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say a vehicle crashed into utility pole. They believe alcohol was a factor and say impaired driving charges are pending.

The 28-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old female passenger and 23-year-old female passenger were both taken to hospital with minor non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was blocked on Woodland Ave. and Mic Mac Blvd. for several hours, but was reopened just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators from Patrol, Accident Investigation Section and the Forensic Identification Section are conducting the investigation, which is in the early stages.