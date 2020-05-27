HALIFAX -- Canadian Lennon Stella released her debut album “Three. Two. One.” in April.

The Ontario-born singer is perhaps best known for her acting, starring alongside her sister Maisy on the hit TV series “Nashville.”

At eight years old, Maisy auditioned for and won the role of Daphne Conrad.

“She auditioned first and then they saw a video of us singing together… somehow it got thrown around and got sent to the casting director and they just asked me to come in an audition, but Maisy had already got the part,” recalls Stella.

Stella, who was 12 when she joined the cast of “Nashville,” says the show helped to prepare her for a career in music.

“The songs we put out on the show were super like stripped down, honest, singer-songwriter songs and I learned a lot from the music,” says Stella.

“For me, my biggest takeaway was literally like the work ethic. Learning from such a young age to be a professional.”

Now, the 20-year-old Nashville resident says she’s all about music.

“Just focusing on music for a second, but 100 per cent I’ll circle back. I would love to do a movies and miniseries; I really found such a passion for it. I would love to circle back.”

In 2018, Stella kick-started her solo career with the release of her EP “Love, Me.” She was nominated for two Juno awards in 2020, receiving nods for Single of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Stella was set to perform at the Juno Awards in March, however, the show was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was so upset, I mean it literally hit right as everything was cancelling, but that was the biggest honour,” says Stella.

Stella says her debut album -- which features 13 tracks, including the hit “Kissing Other People” -- has been a long time coming.

“Being on a TV show since I was 12, and my sister was 8, and doing the stuff with my sister, singing on YouTube and all of that, it kind of just had this like, everyone knew it was coming at some point and the album, it felt long awaited for myself and for people,” she says.

Stella’s 2020 North American tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The songstress says she’s excited to be able to go to and also play a concert when the pandemic is over.

“Just seeing live music again and feeling that energy in real life,” says Stella.