HALIFAX -- Police in New Glasgow are investigating following a three-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at 9:30 a.m., New Glasgow Regional Police, New Glasgow Fire Department, and Emergency Health Services responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of George Street and Archimedes Street.

New Glasgow Regional Police note the collision involved a Chevrolet Cobalt, Honda Fit, and a Honda CRV. Damage to all vehicles was extensive damage – all vehicles were towed from the scene.

No one was injuries were reported.

“A 59-year-old driver from Pictou County was charged with driving while revoked under the Motor Vehicle Act, and investigators are continuing to determine the causes of the collision,” said New Glasgow Regional Police Cst.Ken Macdonald in a release issued on Sunday.

The investigation continues.