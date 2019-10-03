Three women are dead after a minivan crashed into a tractor-trailer while making a U-turn in northern New Brunswick.

The RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 11 near Bathurst just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the minivan was travelling north when it tried to make a U-turn between the Sainte-Anne Street and King Street exits. As it was making the U-turn, it collided with the tractor-trailer, which was also travelling north.

A 64-year-old woman, 75-year-old woman, and 88-year-old woman, who were all passengers in the minivan, died at the scene. Police say they were all from Lamèque, N.B. Their names have not been released.

The driver and another passenger were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Highway 11 was closed for 10 hours while police attended the scene. It reopened around 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.