Three years since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic

Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

While the medical system remains stretched to the breaking point, experts say there’s a lot to learn about the vulnerable population that continues to be affected.

“The immune system with age declines. It’s the immune system that protects, not the vaccine. Vaccine just coerces the immune system to learn how to fight the virus,” said Denys Khaperskyy, a microbiology and immunology specialist.

While it’s not an anniversary people want to celebrate, locals say it is one they are happy is in the past.

“When it was announced, I didn’t take it very seriously. I didn’t even think it was a concern and then of course it impacted my life immensely as it did for everybody,” said David Cruz, a Halifax resident.

While many are ready to move one, the virus is still here.

“Vaccines and even prior infections do not completely protect you from being infected which means it does not prevent you from being able to spread, which means that it will someone eventually who is vulnerable,” said Khaperskyy.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lisa Barrett, says there is still a lot to learn about the virus.

“We also don’t still understand much of what happens after people get COVID. It’s a disease that can have long-term impacts on many people,” she said.

Khaperskyy says people with any respiratory illness should still wear a mask.

“We understand that it’s been three years and it’s not practical for people to not go about their business, but if you have an illness it’s not okay to go about your business as if nothing happened,” said Khaperskyy.

Nova Scotia’s first case of COVID-19 was announced March 15, 2020.

According to the province’s newest weekly data report, Nova Scotia has reached 800 deaths.