BIG POND, N.S. -- The youngest members of a Nova Scotia family have stepped up to raise money for their local hospital foundation.

The three Bennett girls -- Neelie, Larken, and Fable Mae -- have come up with a creative way to raise money for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

“We made some pictures for people who are sick and for medicine and people who need to get gas for going to the doctor,” says seven-year-old Neelie Bennett.

It all began when the Big Pond, N.S., girls overheard a conversation about a foundation fundraiser.

“They heard that the hospital foundation had raised $75,000 and they thought that went directly to the people around the foundation. They said, ‘They must be rich,’ and that led to us explaining that it's a charity for people who really need the money,” says Jonathan Bennett, the father of the three girls.

The sisters drew dozens of pictures, selling them online for $2 each.

In just one-day’s work, they were able to raise more than $500.

“It's absolutely incredible that young kids could raise $500 in one day. A lot of adults take weeks or months to raise $500 and they did it in a very short period of time,” says Mark Inglis, marketing and communications officer for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

The money will help the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation during a time when dollars and resources are stretched thin.

“It's a time where the unexpected happens. We don't know what tomorrow is going to look like, so this money is helpful. Five hundred dollars is money we didn't have a week ago,” says Inglis.

The girls’ parents both work in the medical field on the front lines and are learning firsthand about community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The attention they're getting is great, but hopefully this will instill the message that's it really important to give back to your community any way you can,” says Jonathan Bennett.