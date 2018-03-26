

CTV Atlantic





Three youths are in custody after a truck crashed into a Cape Breton Regional Police cruiser early Monday morning.

Patrol officers were looking for three youths who were allegedly entering vehicles in the Ashby area of Sydney around 3 a.m.

Police say the officers spotted the youths leaving the parking lot of the Scotsburn Dairy in a Ford F-150 truck.

Officers turned on their emergency lights in an attempt to stop the truck, but police say the driver failed to pull over.

Instead, police say the vehicle continued on Upper Prince Street, where it crashed into a second police car that was responding to the scene.

The officer driving the police cruiser was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say the three occupants of the truck fled the scene, but they were located and arrested a short time later.

They remain in custody. There is no word on charges at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.