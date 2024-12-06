Thrift store in Riverview, N.B., giving free toys for Christmas
The collection of pre-loved toys at Dayzee’s Fashions in Riverview, N.B., is growing, despite the owners best efforts to give them away.
“We get toys all the time,” said Shannon Shaban, owner of Dayzee’s Fashions. “Kids come here and play here all day long with toys and they don’t care that they’re second hand, they’re just having fun.”
The back corner of the well-known thrift store is overflowing with stuffies, board games and playsets, all looking for a new home and this holiday season, they’re all free.
“Just come and take what you need, but no need to over do it,” Shaban said. “Some families are big, but while you’re here choosing the toys you have to think of the other kids.”
Shaban decided to give toys away for Christmas after a recent visit to a big box store.
“I took a venture into the toy section and it was heartbreaking to see the prices just because it’s in a box,” said Shaban.
Shaban posted her decision on social media this week and the response was overwhelming. Multiple toys were claimed within 30 minutes of opening the next day.
Samuel Arsenault is a regular at Dayzee’s. He said he came for the toy give away because he loves his niece.
“She’s almost two, so hopefully the first thing she says is ‘Uncle Sammy!’” Arsenault said.
Renelle Martin came from Dieppe to look for a present for her kids. She said it was nice to get a free gift but she also picked up something for herself.
“Everyone’s struggling, especially this time of year, so I figured ‘well I might as well go see if I can find something for my kids or anybody’s kids who I would know to give them a gift’” Martin said.
As fast as people are picking up toys, others are dropping them off. Shaban said every donation is needed.
“It was a little terrifying when I woke up this morning because we have toys, but we need more.”
Shaban said she’s taking all kinds of toy donations because her goal is to see that every child has a new-to-them toy this holiday season, even if they don’t celebrate Christmas. She is also encouraging people to donate grocery gift cards with toys.
“No kid is going to have fun playing with a second hand toy on an empty stomach,” Shaban said.
Dayzee’s Fahions is still open for business, so if anyone wants to volunteer to help organize and sanitize donated toys, Shaban said it would be a big help.
Dayzee’s Fashions is open 7 days a week right up until Christmas Eve, giving people lots of chances to volunteer, donate and pick up toys to put under the tree.
“We don’t want to get rich,” said Shaban. “We just want to keep going. Next year will be 40 years in business, so we just want to keep that going as long as we can.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
