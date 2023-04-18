Tick season brings increased concerns about tick-borne diseases
Tick season has become a 12 month concern, according to Acadia University professor Nicoletta Faraone.
“As soon as the temperature rises above four degrees, ticks will be active,” said Faraone. “Technically, we can have ticks anytime of the year.”
If you ask Mount Allison University professor Vett Lloyd what worries her most, it’s the number of ticks carrying diseases.
“It is the very rapid increase we are seeing in the chance that a tick is infected with a pathogen and the variety of pathogens,” said Lloyd.
Donna Lugar knows this from personal experience.
“It is not just Lyme disease,” said Lugar who was diagnosed in 2011 with numerous tick borne diseases. Her symptoms were numerous. “Memory and pain. There are so many different things like digestive issues and heart issues.”
Lloyd says in this region, an alarming number of ticks are infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
“Nova Scotia is absolutely winning the Canadian contest for the percentage of ticks that are infected,” said Lloyd. “New Brunswick is close behind and PEI is doing its best to catch up.”
As for the species causing the most harm?
“The black-legged tick, which is also called the deer tick,” said Lloyd. “It is the smaller of the two ticks around here and somewhat irritatingly it doesn’t have black legs, it has brown legs.”
Lloyd has simple instructions for tick prevention and detection for humans and pets, especially dogs.
“For people, bug spray works as long as it’s fresh and it works for ticks,” said Lloyd. “For pets, we have lots of products, including edibles or stuff to put on the dog’s neck.”
Lloyd also said people should thoroughly check themselves for ticks after being outside.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false election claims
Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Senate debating motion to pass contentious Bill C-11 without further changes
Senators returned to the upper chamber on Tuesday and quickly began debating a motion that would see the Senate accept Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, without insisting on further changes.
Almost two-thirds of products in these 4 key grocery store departments come in plastic packaging: report
A new report suggests that almost two-thirds of products across four key departments in Canada’s grocery stores are packaged in plastic.
Mother of Ralph Yarl, Black teen shot after ringing wrong doorbell, speaks out
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO.
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | New Ontario Place renderings unveiled. Here's what the public spaces will look like
The province is showing off its new renderings of the public spaces at the future site of Ontario Place. Here's a sneak peek.
-
Toronto pins avian flu concerns as reason to end backyard chickens
Chicken coops are getting the chopping block in Toronto.
Calgary
-
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Suspect in Alberta kidnapping and sexual assaults to seek date for bail hearing
An Alberta man accused of targeting women in Calgary's sex trade is scheduled to be back in court later this week to set a date for a bail hearing.
Montreal
-
Mont-Tremblant evacuates homes amid flooding, other Quebec cities warn residents
Several municipalities in Quebec's Laurentians region, north of Montreal, are warning residents to take precautions as local rivers spill their banks.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
Some 200 vulnerable residents are being forced to move out of two Montreal-area long-term care homes that were put under trusteeship last fall amid allegations of poor treatment.
-
Montreal-area mayor discloses she was sex assault victim of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel
The mayor of a Montreal suburb publicly revealed herself Tuesday as the victim of ex-Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel, who was sentenced to eight months in prison after sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both members of the provincial party.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Valley Zoo employee bitten by Burmese python 'doing well' in hospital
A Burmese rock python at the Edmonton Valley Zoo bit a worker Tuesday morning.
-
'Derailed by the penalties': Oilers still confident after blowing 3-1 lead to Kings in Game 1
They were so close – just 16.7 seconds away from a rare Game 1 victory – but the Edmonton Oilers just couldn't hold on.
-
Driver going 118 km/h in 60 km/h zone had 2 children in the vehicle: police
A driver going double the speed limit with two young children in the vehicle is one of more than 1,500 people nabbed during a recent traffic blitz, Edmonton police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
London
-
Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.
-
South Bruce Peninsula appealing Sauble Beach decision
In a unanimous vote, South Bruce Peninsula Council has decided to appeal a recent court decision that awarded a large swath of Sauble Beach’s shoreline to the Saugeen First Nation.
-
‘Only better care for those that can afford it’: Health Coalition holds rally to protest healthcare privatization
The Ontario Health Coalition fears the province is headed for an American-style, two-tier healthcare system.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
-
Imitation firearm, bear spray used in altercation at Kildonan Place mall
Two teens have been arrested following an altercation that involved an imitation firearm Monday afternoon at Kildonan Place mall.
-
Spring snow storm forecast for parts of Manitoba tonight
Another spring storm is set to touch down in Manitoba this week.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Fourth person arrested in Dec. 2021 homicide in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a young person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in 2021 has been arrested.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is one step closer to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
-
Sask. premier says 5-minute meeting with Trudeau wouldn't have been worth the drive
Premier Scott Moe says he did not meet with Justin Trudeau last week because he was only offered five minutes with the prime minister during a Saskatchewan stop.
Vancouver
-
13-year-old offered ride by stranger near Surrey elementary school, RCMP investigating
A suspicious interaction near an elementary school in Surrey on Monday is under investigation.
-
BC SPCA seeks donations for care of German shepherd puppies found abandoned in box in Burnaby
A puppy that was abandoned in Burnaby last month required $6,500 worth of veterinary care, according to the BC SPCA, which is seeking donations to help cover the costs.
-
Suspected child luring attempt: North Vancouver RCMP seek male driver who allegedly offered teen a ride
As the search for a suspected child lurer in North Vancouver stretches into three weeks, Mounties are asking for the public’s help.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Leaked SHA memo 'muzzling' doctors and nurses trying to speak up, official Opposition claims
A leaked confidential memo issued to provincial health care workers is silencing voices in the system, the official Opposition claims.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not going to give up': Jewelry store vows to stay open after violent robbery in Victoria
The owner of a century-old jewelry store in Victoria says staff have no plans to close up shop after a dramatic armed robbery over the weekend.
-
Canadian navy issues warning ahead of exercises near Victoria
The Canadian military is warning Greater Victoria residents ahead of planned maritime security exercises starting this week.
-
Alleged violent offender arrested after standoff in Port Alberni
The Port Alberni RCMP say a wanted man was arrested after a large police presence locked down a street on Monday morning.