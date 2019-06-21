

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Online ticket scalpers are making trouble for one of Nova Scotia's biggest musical events.

The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, which opens on June 29 in Halifax, has grown to become the world's largest indoor celebration of military music and culture.

Though the colourful event is 40 years old, it's been only in the last few weeks that online scalpers have started offering tickets at inflated prices and misleading people that shows were sold out.

Executive producer Scott Long says his team is fighting back by eliminating the print-at-home option for ticket purchasers.

Long says anyone who has already purchased an online ticket can expect to see the show, but those now buying tickets through Ticket Atlantic will be required to pick up their tickets at Scotiabank Centre.

Show organizers say online resellers will be cut out of ticket sales because they are unable to offer old-school paper tickets.