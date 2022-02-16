Ticket to travel: Some Maritimers anxious to get on the road again
After a full two years without significant travel, those in the industry say bookings are starting to pick-up again as restrictions ease.
While some people are anxious to see loved ones or simply get away, others depend on it for their livelihoods.
DJ Derek Sylvester spends a lot of time travelling, much of it to the United States.
Although COVID-19 grounded him for long periods, like everyone else, Sylvester did hit the road when he could.
However, mandatory COVID-19 testing when travelling internationally, proved to be pretty expensive.
"Grand total for the two months, I think it was around $2,500," Sylvester told CTV News.
"Canadian - after the conversions and all that stuff."
The federal government is relaxing travel-rules by the end of the month.
Starting Feb. 28, incoming travellers can opt for a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of takeoff, and the advisory to avoid non-essential travel has now been lifted.
Tiffany Chase is the director of airport public affairs and marketing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. She says more bookings are needed to help break the logjam.
"Book those flights," said Chase.
"As the airlines see more bookings they're going to feel more confident adding back that service for our communities."
Travel Blogger Cailin O'Neil is among those who can't wait to take off again.
In the business for 13 years, she says the only silver-lining for the last two has been the opportunity to explore places closer to home.
"I've just been driving everywhere. I've gone to P.E.I. for a couple of trips. I went to New Brunswick: I explored the Fundy Parkway and just a lot of Nova Scotia," says O'Neil.
"I haven't been on a flight since February 2020, and that's probably the longest in my life that I've not been on a plane."
Sylvester, who's already got gigs booked in Mexico, Denver, Vegas and Orlando in the weeks and months ahead, says he can't wait to take off again - especially now that he's feeling better.
"I had Covid at the beginning of January," he says.
"Of all the places I've been, and all the big crowds I've played to, I ended up catching it here. So, there's no rhyme or reason to it, you know?"
