Tickets to final April Wine show featuring Myles Goodwyn sells out in minutes

Tickets for Canadian rock band April Wine’s last live show featuring original frontman Myles Goodwyn went on sale Wednesday and sold out in 10 minutes.

“Because of my diabetes, it’s not OK anymore for me to be on the road living out of a suitcase,” Goodwyn told CTV Atlantic in December 2022.

After five decades on the road, he says he’s ready to stay closer to home.

His last show with April Wine will be on March 2 at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, N.S.

Goodwyn turns 75 in June and says he will continue to be part of the band behind the scenes. He says he’s excited about the band’s new frontman Marc Parent.

“I know Marc personally, and I know he’s the only person I feel extremely confident and comfortable with continuing the music and legacy of April Wine,” said Goodwyn.

“I can’t wait for the fans to meet him and see him in concert. And of course, Brian Greenway, Richard Lanthier and Roy Nichol are still in the band and excited about the future and the April Wine legacy.”

April Wine has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received the Canadian Industry Lifetime award in 2010. The band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Goodwyn says he will continue writing material and producing for the band.

“I’ve had a long career, happy, fulfilling. I've seen much of the world and I'm grateful to continuing support of radio and our fans worldwide,” he said.