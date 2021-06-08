Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 x 6oz haddock fillets
  • 2 tsp butter
  • salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Heat a pan and add butter.
  2. Make sure to dry off the haddock well with paper towel.
  3. Place flesh side down in pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.
  4. Place in a 375 degree oven for a further 3-5 minutes until cook.

Hodge Podge Ingredients:

  • 2 cloves garlic; minced
  • 1 shallot; minced
  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 3 cooked new potatoes; cut in half
  • 5 radishes; cut in quarters
  • 10 fiddleheads; blanched
  • 4 asparagus; cut into 1/2" pieces
  • 1/4 C white wine
  • 1 C 35% cream
  • 1/2 lemon; juice
  • salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. In a pot, heat butter and add the garlic and shallot; sweat together for a minute.
  2. Add the radishes and asparagus.
  3. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add the potatoes & fiddleheads.
  4. Deglaze with the wine.
  5. Add the cream and season.
  6. Let cook until vegetables are cooked through.
  7. To finish, add the lemon juice and season to taste.
  8. Place the finished hodge podge in a shallow bowl and put the seared haddock on top.