Advertisement
Recipe: Pan Seared Haddock with Hodge Podge
Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021 10:39AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, June 8, 2021 10:59AM ADT
Share:
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 x 6oz haddock fillets
- 2 tsp butter
- salt and pepper
Directions:
- Heat a pan and add butter.
- Make sure to dry off the haddock well with paper towel.
- Place flesh side down in pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Place in a 375 degree oven for a further 3-5 minutes until cook.
Hodge Podge Ingredients:
- 2 cloves garlic; minced
- 1 shallot; minced
- 1 tbsp butter
- 3 cooked new potatoes; cut in half
- 5 radishes; cut in quarters
- 10 fiddleheads; blanched
- 4 asparagus; cut into 1/2" pieces
- 1/4 C white wine
- 1 C 35% cream
- 1/2 lemon; juice
- salt and pepper
Directions:
- In a pot, heat butter and add the garlic and shallot; sweat together for a minute.
- Add the radishes and asparagus.
- Cook for 2-3 minutes and add the potatoes & fiddleheads.
- Deglaze with the wine.
- Add the cream and season.
- Let cook until vegetables are cooked through.
- To finish, add the lemon juice and season to taste.
- Place the finished hodge podge in a shallow bowl and put the seared haddock on top.
RELATED IMAGES