HALIFAX, N.S. -- Ingredients:

  • Cooked Chicken
  • Lettuce
  • Tomato
  • Cucumber
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Whole Wheat Tortilla

Directions:

  1. Cut the tortilla from the middle to one edge.
  2. Imagine the tortilla divided into four quadrants
  3. Each quadrant will host a different ingredient
  4. I did one tomato, two lettuce and cucumber, three chicken and four cheese
  5. Combinations are endless
  6. Fold into quarters to make a neat triangle, eat as is or grill