TikTok Tortilla Wrap Hack
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 10:46AM ADT
HALIFAX, N.S. -- Ingredients:
- Cooked Chicken
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Cucumber
- Shredded Cheese
- Whole Wheat Tortilla
Directions:
- Cut the tortilla from the middle to one edge.
- Imagine the tortilla divided into four quadrants
- Each quadrant will host a different ingredient
- I did one tomato, two lettuce and cucumber, three chicken and four cheese
- Combinations are endless
- Fold into quarters to make a neat triangle, eat as is or grill