Tim Houston to be sworn in as Nova Scotia's new Progressive Conservative premier
Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021 9:02AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, August 31, 2021 9:02AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia will welcome a new premier into office Monday afternoon.
Tim Houston is also set to name the members of his cabinet as he ushers in a new era in provincial politics.
Houston led his Progressive Conservatives to a surprise win in the Aug. 17 provincial election, toppling Iain Rankin's Liberals and securing a majority mandate.
He won by a wide margin after focusing his campaign on improving health care.
Houston will name his cabinet during a ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre at 2:30 p.m. local time.
Members of the legislative assembly were sworn in Monday during a ceremony at Province House.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.
