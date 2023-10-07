Atlantic

    • Timberlea man has died following two-vehicle crash near Margaree Forks: N.S. RCMP

    A 78-year-old Timberlea, N.S., man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 19 near Margaree Forks, N.S.

    Inverness County District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to the crash, involving a GMC SUV and a Toyota Prius, which occurred around 5 p.m. Friday.

    According to a news release from police, the vehicles ended up in the ditch, with the SUV overturned.

    “The rear passenger of the Prius, a 78-year-old Timberlea man, was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Sgt. Andrew Joyce, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    “The driver and an adult passenger, both women from Halifax County, received non-life-threatening injuries.”

    Police say a 41-year-old woman from Cheticamp, who was the driver of the SUV, was taken to hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening injury and three youths, who were passengers in the SUV, were uninjured.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.

