HALIFAX -- Halifax police have issued a province-wide warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old Codi Alexander Tyler Langille-Ross of Timberlea, who has been charged with several offences in Timberlea and Halifax.

Langille-Ross is facing charges of:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm or Death

Uttering Threats to Damage Property

Mischief

Breach of Probation Order x 3

Fail to Comply with Undertaking x 4

Police describe Langille-Ross as a white man, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Both Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have made several attempts to locate Langille-Ross, and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Langille-Ross if he located, and call police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Langille-Ross is to asked to contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.