HALIFAX -- Halifax district RCMP have obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man facing impaired driving charges.

Kristopher Scott Drysdale, 33, from Timberlea, N.S., is facing the following charges:

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Impaired operation over 80mg% of a conveyance

RCMP say they’ve made several attempts to locate him, to no avail.

Police describe him as six feet tall, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. They believe he’s driving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with a Nova Scotia licence plate. The plate number is ELY 042.

Anyone who sees Drysdale is asked not to approach him, but to call police or Crime Stoppers.