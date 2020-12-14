Advertisement
Timberlea man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant
Published Monday, December 14, 2020 12:01PM AST
Kristopher Scott Drysdale is wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant. (Photo submitted by Nova Scotia RCMP)
HALIFAX -- Halifax district RCMP have obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man facing impaired driving charges.
Kristopher Scott Drysdale, 33, from Timberlea, N.S., is facing the following charges:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Impaired operation over 80mg% of a conveyance
RCMP say they’ve made several attempts to locate him, to no avail.
Police describe him as six feet tall, 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. They believe he’s driving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with a Nova Scotia licence plate. The plate number is ELY 042.
Anyone who sees Drysdale is asked not to approach him, but to call police or Crime Stoppers.