Time capsule cracked open at Halifax school 32 years later

An event three decades in the making unfolded at a Halifax-area school Tuesday night.

In 1990, a time capsule was set in a wall during renovations at William King Elementary School in Herring Cove, N.S. The capsule was meant to be opened on Nov. 13, 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures prevented that from happening.

On Tuesday, the time capsule was finally cracked open. Inside were plenty of letters and photos, a VHS tape and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, among other things.

Laura Latham and Juli Gillard were in Grade 7 the year the capsule was placed in the wall, where it remained for 32 years. The two came up with the idea and collected items from students at the school.

"Me and my friend Juli Gillard, we went to each classroom and encouraged all the students to write a piece to put inside the time capsule to open in the future," said Latham during Tuesday night's big reveal.

Latham says the idea to create a time capsule stemmed from a simple conversation around her supper table with family.

"We were talking about time capsules in school. We were in Grade 7 in social studies and with the upcoming new build of the school, my family, we were discussing it around the kitchen table and kind of between the two, we decided it was a good idea."

Students who currently attend the school will now have the chance to refill the capsule and seal it back up, in hopes of opening it once again in the future.