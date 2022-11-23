'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
Jeannine Lagasse told a legislature committee she is "very aware" that work is urgently needed to improve the province's health system
"The reality we face in Nova Scotia and across the country is that our emergency departments are facing more demand than ever before," Lagasse said.
"The way we have always done things is not working; the time for change is now," she said.
Nova Scotia hospitals are admitting high numbers of sick patients as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 are circulating at the same time. The head of pediatrics at Halifax children's hospital IWK Health Centre told reporters last week that there were more sick children in the province's hospitals than he had seen in 30 years.
There is also a high number of nursing positions vacant across the province, Lagasse said Wednesday. The deputy minister said that because the health-care system is complex, improving the crowding and wait times is "not as simple as adding more staff to existing emergency departments."
She said that addressing the pressures on the health system will require many changes, including employing virtual care in ERs and allowing more flexibility for staff scheduling, to improve retention.
Lagasse said the province will consider raising nurse salaries, "but we think there are a number of things beyond collective bargaining" that can help with recruitment and retention.
Ahead of the committee meeting, Susan Leblanc, the NDP health spokesperson, called for urgent action and investment into the health system, saying that Nova Scotians are telling her they are worried about access to emergency health services.
"Government is about making choices and the premier needs to choose to put public dollars where they're most needed and improve things in emergency rooms across the province," Leblanc said in a news release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
