Cape Breton Regional Municipality recently approved an increase on tipping fees at local landfills for commercial users by 20 percent. With that fee hike, concerns are growing about a spike in illegal dumping.

A new road constructed to allow the transportation of coal from the Donkin Mine is one of the roads falling victim to illegal garbage dumping.

“There seems to be some old corrosive bonding agent, along with plastic and a lot of recyclable materials actually,” said environmentalist Dylan Yates. “There’s also fluorescent light bulb’s which can be toxic to the environment.”

The dump site near the Donkin Mine is located near a stream, and is an area known to be crawling with wildlife.

“There’s actually a family of beavers. I would count around six or so working on their dams,” said Yates. “People need to realize materials next to a water way, especially toxic materials, can have devastating effects on wildlife that are in these areas.”

“I think our tipping fees are high now to start with,” said CBRM councillor Darren Bruckschwaiger. “It showed that other areas are a little higher, but for us, our tax rates are a little higher.”

Bruckschwaiger voted against the tipping fee-hike, concerned the high prices will lead to more illegal dumping sites across the municipality.

“Yeah, I think it’s a really good possibility,” said Bruckschwaiger. “We recently cleaned sites that cost us $15,000 to clean up, so I’m very concerned about it.”

In the last year charges has been laid against people who dump their garbage illegally. The municipality has nearly tripled that fine for such acts.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore