Tips for staying safe on the water this summer
With the summer season and hot weather upon us, going to the beach or a lake is many people’s favourite when it comes to cooling off, but swimming can also come with many risks.
Michael Melenchuk with the Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia says many of the big risks of swimming aren’t even visible from above the water.
“We have so many great lakes in Nova Scotia but the problem is we often don’t know what the bottom of those lakes look like,” said Melenchuk in an interview with CTV’s Ana Almeida on Wednesday.
“I enjoy going to Chocolate Lake and going for a nice swim to cool off on a hot day, but there’s quite a drop-off there, and that combined with our ocean beaches where we have big waves and rip currents there’s a lot of things that we don’t necessarily see from the surface of the water.”
Despite what many would think, Melenchuk says the majority of drownings happen to people who don’t actually plan to get into the water in the first place.
“It’s one of those things where in the moment you’re panicked because you’re either trying to help somebody or trying to help yourself,” said Melenchuk.
“The same thing applies for boating, most people aren’t expecting to get out of the boat so again the majority of our drownings happen for people that weren’t trying to swim, they got in trouble on their boat or they fell over or capsized, so we have to remember to wear our PFD’s when we’re in the boat.”
During the summer months many people enjoy having a couple drinks while out on the water, but Melenchuk strongly recommends against it.
“Alcohol has continued to play a role in drownings as well, so if you’re out on a boat, maybe wait until you’ve come back to shore before enjoying a cold one,” he said.
It’s always recommended to go to a beach with lifeguard supervision, but even with lifeguards are on sight Melenchuk said parents still need to stay alert.
“I think of some of the big beaches around Halifax where we get hundreds or thousands of people, so lifeguards are there to respond but they can’t always give one-on-one attention to your little ones, so we still need to be responsible for our own kids and pets and everything else, but lifeguards will be there to assist and respond should be need them,” he said.
While it’s advised not going swimming alone, if you decide to go by yourself Melechuk advises to at least make sure there’s supervision no matter how strong of a swimmer you are.
“I would much prefer to swim with a buddy, I find it more fun anyway, but again if I am going out and I don’t have a friend that can go then I’m looking for a lifeguard at site where the lifeguards can help me should I get in trouble,” said Melenchuk.
“And I consider myself also a strong swimmer, but I’ve also come to realize that things happen, you know there’s medical events where again it’s not planned in advance, these things happen to use, so it’s nice to have support like the lifeguards and other members of the public around us.”
With files from CTV's Ana Almeida.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Popular weight-loss and diabetes medications linked to lower risk of some cancers, study finds
GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy may help lower the risk of certain cancers, a new study suggests.
French leftists win most seats in elections, pollsters say. Lack of majority to create turmoil
A coalition on the left that came together unexpectedly ahead of France's snap elections won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, according to polling projections Sunday. The surprise projections put President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance in second and the far right in third.
'Meltdown': A week later, WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike
One week after it ended, WestJet continues to feel the effects of a mechanics strike that nearly shut down the airline's network for 29 hours.
Suspects arrested after mother and child carjacked in GTA: police
Three suspects who allegedly carjacked a woman and her child in a Mississauga parking lot last week have been arrested.
5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP
A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.
Up to 7 teens with pellet guns shot at people at Toronto park: police
Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Beryl bears down on Texas, where it's expected to hit Monday and regain hurricane strength
The outer bands of Beryl brought rain and intensifying winds to Texas on Sunday as coastal residents boarded up windows, left beach towns under evacuation orders and braced for the tropical storm that forecasters expected to strengthen back into a hurricane before landfall.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Suspects arrested after mother and child carjacked in GTA: police
Three suspects who allegedly carjacked a woman and her child in a Mississauga parking lot last week have been arrested.
-
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with non-life-threatening injuries in Scarborough: TPS
A male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on Saturday night, police say.
-
Man airlifted to Toronto-area hospital after double stabbing in Courtice, Ont.
Two men are facing charges after a double stabbing in Courtice, Ont. early Sunday morning, which saw one victim airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Calgary
-
'Meltdown': A week later, WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike
One week after it ended, WestJet continues to feel the effects of a mechanics strike that nearly shut down the airline's network for 29 hours.
-
Here's when Calgary outdoor pools will reopen
The City of Calgary is allowing outdoor pools to open under its new water-use rules but each facility has varying levels of preparation work to do before they can welcome back guests.
-
Heat warnings issued throughout Alberta with temperatures expected in the 30s
Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.
Edmonton
-
5-year-old boy killed in Grande Prairie, Alta. crash: RCMP
A five-year-old boy from Clairmont, Alta., was killed in a five-vehicle crash in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Saturday afternoon.
-
Heat warnings issued throughout Alberta with temperatures expected in the 30s
Heat warnings have been issued across a large section of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, as temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s.
-
Biden says the debate was a bad night. Here's how doctors would evaluate if it was something more
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that his poor performance in last week’s debate was a bad night but not evidence of a serious condition.
Montreal
-
Bus crashes into electrical pylon, causing massive power outage on the South Shore
Tens of thousands of households on Montreal's South Shore have been without electricity since Saturday night after a bus crashed into an electrical pylon.
-
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
-
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
-
Al’Fez Tahini recalled due to Salmonella contamination
The company producing Al’Fez Natural Tahini has issued a recall for its product, citing Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
28-year-old man killed in Westboro shooting Friday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
London
-
Berth in Canadian Championships on the line at Slo-Pitch Eliminations Sunday
Many of the best slo-pitch players in Canada have been battling it out over three days this weekend in Dorchester, Ont.
-
One arrested following robbery investigation in Hanover: Police
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery investigation, according to Hanover police.
-
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
Barrie
-
LCBO workers protest in Collingwood
More than a dozen LCBO workers gathered in front of the closed Collingwood store on First Street as the strike reached its third day.
-
Irish Mythen, Noah Cyrus headline Mariposa Day 2
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
-
Bradford African festival showcases culture, food, community
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Hogweed, WWE superstar surprise, firework chaos
Hogweed popping up in the area, a surprise from a WWE superstar, and Canada Day firework chaos round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
-
Regional police investigating break-in at Cambridge business
Waterloo regional police are investigating an early morning break-and-enter at a Cambridge business.
Windsor
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Local pizza maker nominated for world's 100 best wants Windsor 'at the table' with New York and Chicago pizza
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
-
Highway 77 in Leamington reopens following collision: OPP
OPP have confirmed Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington has re-opened.
Winnipeg
-
Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents
Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.
-
Celebration of life held to honour Manitoba music legend Ray St. Germain
Hundreds of people came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Manitoba Metis music legend Ray St. Germain.
-
Poll suggests Manitobans worried about costs, less confident in institutions
Manitobans are increasingly worried about the cost of living and crime, and are becoming less confident in the justice system and public service, a poll commissioned by the provincial government suggests.
Regina
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Car enthusiasts gather to bid on collector vehicles at annual weekend auction
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Shared e-scooters on the agenda at Vancouver council
The plan to bring shared e-scooters to Vancouver is moving forward.
-
48-hour emergency room closure in Merritt due to staff shortage
Physician shortages have forced a 48-hour closure of the emergency room in Merritt, B.C., according to Interior Health.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
After highway death of a beloved bear in B.C., experts look for lessons
In the spring of 2023, a Parks Canada team strung electric fence along a section of the Trans Canada Highway from Lake Louise to the B.C.-Alberta boundary.
-
B.C. port employer requests 'urgent strike intervention' by the CIRB
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it is requesting urgent intervention by the Canada Industrial Relations Board to divert a looming strike by a union representing ship and dock foremen.
Kelowna
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.