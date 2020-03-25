HALIFAX -- Students across the Maritimes are out of class, as schools remain closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There has been no word on what the remainder of the school year will look like after the current scheduled break, so many parents are looking for ways to continue to educate their children at home.

Lorelei Burgess is the centre director at Oxford Learning, an organization that provides supplementary education to students. She says it is important to keep children engaged and in a routine during this stressful time.

“What we have to keep remembering, I guess, is this is not a summer vacation,” says Burgess. “It is a lot of chaos and unknowns for kids right now and I think that daytime programing activity, something they can look forward to, is really important.”

Burgess says it can be difficult for parents to keep their children engaged, as many of them are also trying to work from home during this period of physical-distancing and self-isolation.

Some parents have created a strict schedule that follows their child’s regular school day, however, Burgess says that plan won’t work for everybody. She suggests finding something that works for your family and incorporating things like reading and exercise.

“Keep them engaged and doing something and on a consistent basis will really help, not only with their learning, but also their well-being,” says Burgess.

There has been an influx of online programming for children, covering topics like sports, dance, and art. These sites can be useful tools for parents.

“Oxford Learning has moved online, so that is an option for parents looking for something consistent, there are also many other website that are now free.”

Oxford Learning has compiled a list of sites on their website that parents can turn to for ideas.