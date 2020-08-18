HALIFAX -- It seems there is no limit to what tiny hands can get into and the summertime can come with even more hazards.

Chantal Walsh is a health promotion specialist with Child Safety Link. She says the IWK Regional Poison Centre hotline receives upwards of 200 calls per month about children five and under.

“Children like to explore, they like to climb, to sort of check things out by putting things in their mouth. Nothing is off limits when you’re that young,” says Walsh.

Walsh says there are everyday items that parents need to keep out of their child’s reach.

“One of the things the poison centre has expressed is, and has received upwards of 22 calls roughly in July alone, is hand sanitizer,” says Walsh.

“Believe it or not, (hand sanitizer) looks very appealing to a young child … especially because it is easy to grab and smells really good.”

Home cleaning products are also on Walsh’s list of concerns.

“We do recommend that you keep those up high and locked out of reach. There is a little nozzle on a lot of them that you can keep locked up at all times, when you’re not using them,” says Walsh.

“Always using the instructions as well, especially if you are sort of mixing products together, because it’s not just about the poisoning from ingestion risk. It’s also inhalation and a lot of exposure to that can be quite strong and toxic for various reasons.”

Walsh says there are also some naturally occurring dangers outside the home.

“There are so many different versions and variations of mushrooms. There are only a handful of them that are safe to eat. I know they’ve been popping up in yards all across the province, it seems more so this year,” says Walsh.

“Berries -- have the conversation with your children, just ensuring that they look, they don’t touch, they always ask before they kind of reach out and touch. There are a lot of different berries that look similar, but can also be very poisonous and toxic to young children.”

If you suspect your child has ingested something poisonous, Walsh says don’t hesitate to call the poison centre.

“They are open 24/7. There is always someone there graciously willing to help and kind of walk you through what might have happened, or exposure, or what you should do. We really encourage calling the poison centre at any time if you are ever in risk. Don’t wait.”