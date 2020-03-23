Tips on how to successfully work from home
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 1:09PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Many Maritimers are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who are used to heading into an office each day, staying home can take some adjustment.
Eric Fry, from Sandler Training, says it is the individual’s responsibility to be accountable and to do the right things in order to stay productive when working from home.
Here are Fry’s tips on how to successfully work from home:
- Maintain a routine. Try to keep it as similar as possible to your regular work routine, like working the same hours.
- Set up a spot where you can work that will allow you to be productive. Have a conversation with your family members or roommates to discuss boundaries while you are working.
- Maintain communication. Whether it’s with co-workers, friends, or family, schedule calls to ensure you’re meeting your social needs.
- Get up and get ready -- don’t sit in your pajamas all day. Dress the part!
