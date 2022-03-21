To mask or not to mask? Nova Scotians split on first day of no restrictions

At the Mayflower Mall in Sydney on Monday, there were more people with masks on than off. In some cases, there was a split, even between people who were shopping together.

"I was looking forward to it - just being able to go out and shop around without the mask on," said one woman, who wasn’t wearing a mask.

"Just being a little safe for now," said her partner, who was masked.

Nova Scotia entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan Monday – meaning gathering limits, social distancing and mask mandates were lifted.

"One way or another it didn't really matter to me," said Colby Fillis, another shopper. “But it seems a little bit easier to breathe and talk without it for sure."

JJ’s Plant Based Eats, a restaurant in downtown Sydney, opened in March 2020, so Monday was one of their first business days without restrictions.

While they were happy to welcome customers who chose not to wear masks, the owners decided to keep theirs on for now.

"We have a lot of young kids, and between the two of us there is some compromised immune systems in the families," said co-owner James MacDonald. “So we just decided, you know - we're still dealing with the public, we're still out and about every day. We just wanted to kind of keep as safe as possible."

In Baddeck, N.S., the owner of Stone’s Pharmasave announced masks would still be mandatory in his store for the time being. He says overall, the feedback has been positive.

"I didn't expect many people to be walking into a pharmacy today without a mask on," said Graham MacKenzie. “There might have been the odd one, and whenever we ask, we give them out anyway. So for literally the five minutes they were going to be here, it wasn't a big deal for anybody to put a mask on."

In New Brunswick, people have had a week under their belts without restrictions, but some businesses are still asking to mask up.

"People who are coming in with masks are really appreciative that we are still masking," said Luke Randall, owner of an art and toy store downtown. “Those who weren't expecting to have to wear a mask have been very kind and gracious."

While it's an issue that could be divisive in some circles, some seemed happy to consider masking a matter of choice.

Meanwhile, some did enjoy the first day without restrictions, even with their faces covered up.

"It's wonderful. We waited a long time for this," said Mayflower Mall shopper Joe Andrea.