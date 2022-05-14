'Today is for kids like Leo': Special moments for young Cape Bretoner at Cops Against Cancer fundraiser
It was a special day nearly a year in the making for five-year-old Leo Knott and his family Saturday at the annual Cops Against Cancer ball hockey fundraiser.
"Nine months ago, when Leo was here, he was going through chemo. Today, he's back, cancer-free, to drop the ball," said Const. Dwight Miller of the Cape Breton Regional Police, the organizer of the annual Cops Against Cancer fundraising ball hockey tournament in Glace Bay, N.S.
Last year, when Leo did the ceremonial opening faceoff at the annual event, he was fighting a rare form of cancer known as Langerhans Cell Hystiocytosis, or LCH. Today, he is in remission.
"It's really special that they actually asked us to come back again, being cancer-free," said Holly Knott, Leo’s mother.
"It's been really tough. He's completed 26 chemos. He also, because of this type of cancer, he has developed something called diabetes insipidus. So, he'll probably have that for the rest of his life. But that's OK, that's managed with medication every day. There's just been a lot."
For the first time since the pandemic started, the tournament was back at its original home at the Glace Bay Miners Forum. During COVID-19, it had to be held in a parking lot outdoors.
The event raises money in memory of constables Mark Royal and Tara Morgan. Royal and Morgan were Cape Breton Regional Police officers who lost their lives to cancer while on the force.
"That's the reason we do this," Miller said. “The whole purpose of today is for kids like Leo. Just to see him smile and be here helping is great."
There was also a special surprise Saturday that nobody was expecting. A custom-made life-sized replica of the Stanley Cup made an appearance and was presented to Leo.
"It touched my heart," said John Sanipass, who works with the sheriff’s department and purchased the replica cup after meeting Knott at last year’s tournament. “And I said, 'It's going to be an annual thing, for anybody who wants to play. This cup's going to be theirs. It's not mine, it's everybody's for this community.’”
The tournament wrapped up Saturday afternoon.
The event typically raises about $5,000 each year, however, with auction items like a signed Vladimir Guerrero Toronto Blue Jays jersey, organizers are hoping to top that mark this year.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a 'hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew
Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby early in her pregnancy
Britney Spears made a devastating announcement Saturday. The Grammy winner posted a joint message on her Instagram account, telling her fans she and her fiance, Sam Asghari have lost their pregnancy.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
An Ontario woman is urging the province to cover a drug that could save her life but costs over $500K
An Ontario woman is urging the government to reconsider insurance eligibility for a drug that could save her life but costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Toronto's new official tree has just been chosen
Torontonians have chosen the tree meant to represent their city.
-
NDP increase ODSP campaign pledge, promise to double current rate in second year
Ontario's New Democrats say they'll double their planned increases to the province's disability support program.
Calgary
-
Tweet it out! Calgary names official bird
After heated debate, the people of Calgary have spoken and officially named the black-capped chickadee as the city’s official bird.
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers
Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.
-
Staffing shortage postpones some surgeries at Calgary's Rockyview hospital
It will be a bit longer for some patients at one Calgary hospital to receive the surgical operations they've been waiting for.
Montreal
-
'Frustration and anxiety': Thousands of Montrealers protest Bill 96
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him
A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
Edmonton
-
'So excited': Fans ready to cheer Oilers on to Game 7 win
Edmonton Oilers fans have been doing all they can to help show their support for the team ahead of a must-win Game 7.
-
'We wanted to change the narrative': Edmonton officially recognizes Pride Corner on Whyte Avenue
After a year of community members countering hateful messaging through demonstrations of inclusivity and dance parties, the City of Edmonton officially recognized Pride Corner on Whyte.
-
Edmonton entrepreneur refusing to give up on dream after streak of bad luck
An Edmonton woman’s new ice cream business has been plagued by bad luck over the past few months, but the owner refuses to let the dream die.
Northern Ontario
-
Breaking
Breaking | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
-
Sault beer drinkers take in a weekend festival
After a hiatus of nearly three years due to the pandemic, the Sault Ste. Marie Festival of Beer returned Saturday.
-
Double Gold and Bronze for North Bay lifters
North Bay athletes Jennifer McConnell and Kim Crumpton recently competed at the Canadian National Powerlifting Championships in St Johns, Newfoundland.
London
-
City of London officially opens East Lions Community Centre
The City of London welcomed people to the opening of East Lions Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Internet famous disabled dog 'Winnie' celebrates first birthday
A special dog who has become famous online celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a party fit for a hero at Charlotte’s Freedom Farm.
Winnipeg
-
Morris flood nears its end, but recovery will take months
Flood waters are starting to drop in the Rural Municipality of Morris, and though it brings relief, the community says it will take months to recover from the flood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a 'hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
-
Church destroyed in fire on northern Manitoba First Nation
A church on a First Nation community in northern Manitoba was destroyed in a blaze late last week.
Ottawa
-
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
A gunman in military-style clothing opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called a 'hate crime and racially motived violent extremism,' killing 10 people and wounding three others before being taken in custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.
-
Fire burns three acres of brush in Cumberland
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after battling a brush fire in Cumberland.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother and two children found 'safe and sound': PAPS
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.
-
Saskatoon business owners along Circle Drive concerned as construction season nears
The City of Saskatoon will start construction on Circle Drive North this month and nearby business owners are preparing for traffic headaches.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices hit record $2.279 per litre in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
As predicted, B.C. gas prices set another all-time record on Saturday, with some stations in Metro Vancouver advertising gas for 227.9 cents per litre.
-
3 arrested after shooting on First Nation reserve in West Vancouver
One man is in hospital and three people have been arrested after a shooting on the Capilano Reserve in West Vancouver early Saturday morning.
-
Aircraft arrive in Kamloops as preparation ramps up for B.C.'s wildfire season
Preparations for B.C.'s wildfire season are ramping up with the arrival of six "skimmer" planes in Kamloops.
Regina
-
Regina welcomes migratory birds through World Migratory Bird Day celebration
May 14 is World Migratory Bird Day and Nature Saskatchewan celebrated the occasion in Regina with an event at the Saskatchewan Science Centre.
-
FSIN Chief disappointed with lack of papal visit to Sask.
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says he’s disappointed with the lack of a papal visit to Saskatchewan, but reiterated that it’s the actions that follow the visit that truly count.
-
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
Vancouver Island
-
Unseasonable spring: Greater Victoria sets low temperature records 2 days in a row
Greater Victoria set a low temperature record Friday for the second day in a row.
-
Firefighters carry baby deer across North Saanich road
The North Saanich Fire Department says its members performed "an important roadside rescue" Friday morning after receiving a call from a concerned citizen.
-
Potted plant 'performs' music at Indigenous art gallery on Vancouver Island
When Rande Cook first spotted the potted plant, he 'hired' it on the spot. There was something about the snake plant that seemed to speak to him.