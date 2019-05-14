

A young child was injured on the weekend after falling out of a window from a third-floor apartment in the Clayton Park West area of Halifax.

While it's believed an investigation is ongoing, officials are saying very little about what happened.

The incident occurred early Saturday evening at a sprawling apartment building close to the Bayer's Lake Business Park.

A number of neighbours tell CTV News that emergency crews descended on the building during the dinner hour.

“At approximately 6 p.m., our officers received a report of an injured child, just outside the 0-to-100-block of Fairfax Drive,” said Halifax Regional Police spokesman Const. John MacLeod. “Our officers attended and assisted paramedics, and the young child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Sources tell CTV News the toddler –- believed to be a girl -- tumbled from a third-floor window after a screen gave way.

Initial reports suggested she wasn't seriously injured, but CTV News has learned that the girl may have suffered a broken arm and broken leg.

Citing privacy concerns, the IWK Health Centre won't confirm details -- and neither will police.

“I don't have the specifics of the investigation,” MacLeod said. “At this point it doesn't appear to be a police matter.”

Still, officers were back at the building as recently as Monday and, although the hospital won't confirm specifics, its injury-prevention program acknowledges this kind of thing happens more often than you think.

Child Safety Link says parents of toddlers would be wise to keep furniture away from dangerous windows so they don't give kids anything to climb.

“A lot of time, people think that a screen is enough to keep a child from going out the window,” said Julie Harrington. “But we always say ‘screens are to keep bugs out, but they don’t keep children in.’”

Window stops or guards are also a good idea with kids aged one-to-three.

“They have no sense of danger or risk,” said Harrington. “They love to explore. They love to climb, and they love looking out windows at what's going on in the world outside.”

CTV News also reached out to the Department of Community Services, but our request for an interview was declined.

In a statement, officials said they “cannot confirm any investigations in which the department may be involved. Under the Children and Family Services Act, we have an obligation to respond to all referrals received by the department, where it's identified there may be risk of physical harm to a child. We have no further information to share at this time.”

CTV News also reached out to Halifax Fire and Emergency, who said their crews did not respond to the incident Saturday evening.

Neighbours and police say paramedics attended the scene, but EHS officials wouldn't comment on the matter, citing restrictive privacy laws in Nova Scotia.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.