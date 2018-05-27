Featured
Top N.B. doctors honoured at Saint John excellence awards
Dr. Michael Johnston accepts the award of excellence for patient care and medical education in Saint John, May 26, 2018. (Courtesy: New Brunswick Medical Society)
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 11:48AM ADT
The New Brunswick Medical Society honoured 27 top physicians in Saint John Saturday night.
The annual award ceremony recognizes some of the best work of medical professionals in the province.
Dr. Michael Johnston accepted an award of excellence for patient care and medical education.
Sixteen doctors were also honoured for their years of service, along with two residents and two medical students dedicated to New Brunswick’s medical community.