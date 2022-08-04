Top youth baseball players compete for national honours in Dartmouth, Halifax

The 22U Men’s Baseball National Championship is now underway, with eight teams to battle over the next four days to determine a national champion.

All games are being played at Beazley Field in Dartmouth and the Mainland Common in Halifax.

“We are very excited to have some very talented ball players from across Canada here this week,” said event organizer Paul Arsenault, who added many of the athletes participating play university baseball south of the border. “So they can come here prior to going to the U.S.A. We are excited to have people here. We have a strong host team, which is something we are very excited about.”

The host team from Dartmouth features Dartmouth native Ty Doucette who has committed to playing NCAA baseball for Oregon State in 2023.

“I remember I used to be a bat boy a couple of years ago when they hosted,” said Doucette. “Now I get to participate in it and it is unreal. It is just awesome.”

This event was supposed to happen last summer, but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have almost 100 volunteers here, running the two fields,” said Arsenault. “We’ve been working at this for almost two years.”

Baseball Nova Scotia executive director Brandon Guenette said a tournament like the 22U Men’s Baseball National Championship helps grow the sport at the grassroots level.

Often fans and young people who come to watch the sport get excited and want to try in the future.

“If you look at national championships that we have hosted in the past, like senior men’s or the women’s events we have hosted, we always see an uptick when we host an event like this,” said Guenette.

Guenette also said some of the best young players in Canada will provide a showcase for excellence in the sport of baseball over the next four days.

The 22U Men’s Baseball National Championship will wrap on Sunday.

A link to schedule and results can be found online.