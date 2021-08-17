HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives have defeated the governing Liberals in the provincial election, ending the streak of incumbent provincial governments winning pandemic elections across Canada.

The Canadian Press has projected the Tories have won 16 ridings -- including several ridings held by outgoing Liberal cabinet ministers -- and are leading in another nine.

It is still unclear whether the party led by chartered accountant Tim Houston will win a majority in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature.

The Progressive Conservatives unveiled a left-leaning, big-spending platform that focused on improving the health-care system -- an issue that eventually became one of the dominant themes of the campaign.

The incumbent Liberals, led by 38-year-old Iain Rankin, campaigned on pledges aimed at capitalizing on post-pandemic optimism, while at the same time preaching tight-fisted fiscal conservatism.

The NDP, which held five seats at dissolution, also made gains, increasing their seat count with wins in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.