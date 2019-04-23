

By Kevin Bissett and Teresa Wright, THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservatives took an early lead over their rivals as the ballots were counted at the end of a campaign that was defined by what appeared to be a surging Green party.

As the early returns rolled in, the Progressive Conservatives were leading and elected in 10 ridings, the Liberals in seven and the Greens in four.

The Greens had led in opinion polls since August, which led to speculation they could be poised to upend a two-party system that has held fast for more than 100 years.

Led by Scottish-born dentist Peter Bevan-Baker, the Green's rise in popularity generated a national buzz during an otherwise lacklustre campaign.

During the campaign, Bevan-Baker tried to persuade Islanders that the Greens care about more than just the environment, offering a platform that focused on a range of social issues. The Green leader won his riding of New Haven-Rocky Point.

The Liberals, under Premier Wade MacLauchlan, are trying to secure a fourth term in office, having repeatedly reminded Islanders that the province's economy remains the strongest in the country.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say P.E.I. is on a tear, posting impressive numbers for higher wages, employment, immigration, housing starts, exports, retail sales and tourism.

However, voters appeared reluctant to give MacLauchlan credit for boosting the economy, a sentiment that was reflected in his relatively low personal popularity ratings.

The Progressive Conservatives have had no fewer than six leaders in the past eight years, including former political staffer and consultant Dennis King, who was elected to lead the party only two months ago.

Still, the Tories enjoyed a boost in the polls last month, leaving them in a virtual dead heat with the Greens and Liberals as the campaign ended.

As for the Island's New Democrats, led by 57-year-old Joe Byrne, their poll numbers have remained in single digits for the past year.

When the legislature was dissolved, the Liberals held 16 seats in the 27-seat legislature, the Tories had eight and the Green party had two seats. There was one Independent.

A total of 14 seats are needed for a majority, but only 26 of the 27 seats will be contested.

On Saturday, Elections P.E.I. postponed the vote in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the deaths of Green party candidate, Josh Underhay, and his young son in a boating mishap on the Hillsborough River.

A byelection will be held in the riding within the next three months.

Aside from the election outcome, voters will also learn the results of a binding referendum on electoral reform, which will determine if Islanders want to keep the first-past-the-post system or change to a mixed member proportional representation model.