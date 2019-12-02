HALIFAX -- A 41-year-old man from Toronto has died following a three-vehicle collision in Antigonish, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the crash, which involved a logging truck and two sedans, at the intersection of Highway 4 and Beech Hill Road at 7:18 a.m. Monday.

Police say a car was travelling north on Beech Hill Road when it stopped at a stop sign, and then pulled out onto Highway 4 in front of an eastbound logging truck.

Police say the logging truck struck the black car and then struck a blue car that had been waiting to turn left at the same intersection.

The driver of the logging truck and blue car were not injured.

The driver of the black car was extricated from the vehicle, but he died at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Highway 4 was closed for several hours, with traffic being diverted to South River Road. The road has since reopened.