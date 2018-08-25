

HALIFAX - The conservative convention wrapped up today in Halifax and as members prepare to take their memories home, they’re leaving a lot of cash behind.

Everywhere you looked in downtown Halifax over the past few days there was a sea of blue lanyards as 3,000 delegates from across the country gathered at the new Convention Centre.

This political family reunion is a bit of a homecoming of sorts, as back in 2011 the Conservatives gave $51 million to get the building off the ground.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s awesome to have 3,000 Conservatives from coast to coast, many for the first time, they’re sampling our food, our drink,” said the Nova Scotia PC national councillor, Rob Batherson.

Restaurants prepared in advance for the influx of guests to the city, and NSCC business instructor Ed McHugh says food establishments and hotels stand to gain the most from these types of events.



McHugh estimates the average out-of-town guest would spend $1,200 during their visit, which could mean up to three million dollars has poured into the city over the past three days – but it could be much more.

“Many are extending their travel either prior to coming to convention or after convention so we’re going to see the benefits not only during convention, but on the week prior and the week after,” said Batherson.



Last year the city saw a record breaking year for tourism and with events like these Halifax is tracking ahead of last year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kelly Linehan.