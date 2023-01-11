'Total loss': Fire guts home in Beaver Bank, N.S.
A fire has destroyed a home in Beaver Bank, N.S., an official with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV News Wednesday.
District Chief Dennis Pitts says a call came in about a fire at 80 Station Rd. around 2:50 p.m.
He says the home is a “total loss.”
The fire crews are pictured responding to a house fire in Beaver Bank, N.S., on Jan. 11, 2023. (Jim Kvammen/CTV)
No injuries have been reported.
Some of the crews that responded to the call pulled water from a river across the street to fight the blaze, Pitts says.
“It’s just a nice, easy water supply for us to get to,” he said.
He didn’t know if anyone was displaced by the fire.
