Touchdown Atlantic CONTEST OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES
(the “Rules”)
1. The Touchdown Atlantic contest (the “Contest”) starts at 7:00 a.m. AT on April 25, 2022 and closes at 7:00 a.m. AT on April 26, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
2. The Contest sponsors are Bell Media Inc. and CFL Enterprises LP (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”). The Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Facebook is completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Contest Sponsor and not Facebook. You may only use your one (1) personal Facebook account (the “Account”) to participate in this Contest. To enter the Contest, you will need to sign up for an Account if you don’t already have one. Signing up for an Account is free. To sign up for an Account, visit www.facebook.com and follow the on-screen instructions.
3. ELIGIBILITY. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island, Canada and be of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.
4. TO ENTER the Contest, simply log-in to your Account, visit the CTV Morning Live Atlantic Facebook Page located at https://www.facebook.com/ctvmorningatl and, during the Contest Period, “Comment” to the Contest post with your answer to the question “who is your favourite CFL player” and “Like” the Contest post which includes a hyperlink to these Rules to signify that you have read and agree to be bound by these Rules and you will be provided with one (1) entry into the Prize Draw. Limit of one (1) entry per individual. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once, all your entries will be void. Each entrant must comply with Facebook’s Terms of Service available at www.facebook.com. Use of any automated, script, macro, robotic or other program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in this Contest is prohibited and will automatically result in disqualification. All entries and entrants are subject to verification for compliance with these Rules. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the Account that submitted the applicable entry. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an Account by www.facebook.com. An entrant may be required to provide proof of being the Authorized Account Holder of the Account that submitted the applicable entry. If you opt to enter this Contest via your wireless mobile device (which may only be available via participating wireless carriers and is not required to enter the Contest), standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply according to the terms and conditions of your services agreement with your wireless carrier. Other charges may apply (such as normal airtime and carrier charges) and may appear on your mobile phone bill or be deducted from your prepaid account balance. Wireless carriers' rate plans may vary, and you should contact your wireless carrier for more information on messaging rate plans and charges relating to your participation in this Contest. Participation in this Contest by mobile device means that you understand that you may receive additional messages by mobile device relating to this Contest, including notifying you if you are the potential Prize winner (if applicable), which may be subject to charges pursuant to your carrier's rate plan. Mobile device service may not be available in all areas. Check your phone’s capabilities for specific instructions before entering the Contest via your wireless mobile device.
5. PRIZES. There are five (5) prizes (the “Prizes”) available to be won, each consisting of a pair of Touchdown Atlantic Party Zone tickets. Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuing company. The choice and location of the tickets are at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors. In the event that the game is not able to occur, the Contest Sponsors will be in no way responsible and no compensation or substitution will be provided in lieu thereof. The approximate retail value of each Prize is eighty-five dollars and fifty cents ($80.50) CAD. Limit of one (1) Prize per household.
6. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. The Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility.
7. DRAW. On April 26, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. AT, a random draw for the Prizes will take place at Bell Media Inc., Halifax, N.S. from among all eligible entries received during the Contest Period. The first five (5) entries drawn during the course of the draw will each be eligible to win a Prize. The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that they may have won a Prize using the information provided at the time of entry within two (2) business days after the draw. Each potential Prize winner is solely responsible for monitoring their Account for such notification messages. In the event that a potential winner does not respond to the Contest Sponsor’s notification message as outlined in the notification within two (2) business days after the draw, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.
8. In order to be declared a winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, they have read, understood and complied with these Rules, grant all consents required, agree to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorize the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use such potential winner’s name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accept the Prize as offered and release the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that that the/a potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until all qualified winners have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than May 2, 2022. The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm all winners be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.
9. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.
10. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s) and related-time keeping systems of the Contest Sponsor. Broadcast delays may occur, including depending on the means used to listen to the radio (e.g. analog radio vs. online streaming). Contest Sponsor will not be held liable in any way for such delays. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the Prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.
11. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 2885 Robie Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3K 5Z4.
12. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.
13. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Thousands of Sunwing passengers left in limbo due to technical glitch
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'
Actor Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and 'not based in any species of truth.'
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
Toronto
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
-
Three people arrested after police find kidnapped woman in Markham, Ont. hotel
Three people have been arrested and another woman is wanted for kidnapping after police found a person being held against her will inside a Markham, Ont. hotel.
Calgary
-
'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a 'sophisticated' methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
-
Petition pushes for ban on gas powered leaf blowers in Calgary
An online petition calling on the City of Calgary to ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers has garnered more than 1,400 signatures.
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.
Montreal
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Slippery roads, power outages as spring snowfall hits Greater Montreal
Montrealers can expect some slippery driving conditions Tuesday due to late-season snowfall bringing heavy, wet snow to the city.
-
Suspect in Quebec City sword attacks back in court after jurors test positive for COVID-19
The suspect in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court after a five-day break due to at least two jurors testing positive for COVID-19.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer to hold Hlinka Gretzky Cup before World Juniors return to Edmonton in August
Edmonton will be the sole host of the 2022 men's world junior championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held in Red Deer, Alta., this summer.
-
Man guilty in gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner out on day parole
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has been granted day parole.
-
Edmonton to ask Ottawa for drug decriminalization, despite objections of 2 councillors
A motion to decriminalize "simple personal possession" of illegal drugs in the Alberta capital was approved 11-2 by city councillors Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Chase begins in Huntsville, ends with fatal collision near Orillia, police say
Ontario Province Police say a break-and-enter in Huntsville early Tuesday morning ended in tragedy a few hours later in Orillia.
-
City considering what to do with old Sudbury Arena once new rink is built
Assuming long-delayed plans to build a new community arena on Kingsway Boulevard succeed, Greater Sudbury is starting to plan what will happen to the old barn on Elgin Street.
-
Ontario's top doctor thinks extension of current mask mandate 'might be necessary': Elliott
The remaining mask mandate in Ontario is set to drop later this month, but Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday the province’s top doctor thinks extending the measure 'might be necessary.'
London
-
Middlesex-London MOH says risk of COVID transmission "remains very high"
Despite early evidence that COVID-19 transmission in the Middlesex-London region is “plateauing,” the medical officer of health says the risk of transmission still remains very high.
-
Gun-related incident under investigation
London police are investigating after reports of gunshots in an apartment complex on Saturday.
-
Special weather statement in effect for the region
The roller coaster weather continues in the region Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Woman gives birth in Manitoba days after fleeing Ukraine
One woman has given birth to a happy and healthy baby boy in Dauphin, Man., just days after she fled Ukraine.
-
Shooting in Winnipeg's West End leaves one man dead
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating after a man was killed in a West End shooting on Monday.
-
Six people charged after man found stabbed: Winnipeg police
Six people have been arrested and charged after Winnipeg police officers say a man was stabbed and confined Monday morning.
Ottawa
-
Greenberg family would 'likely participate' in new Senators ownership group
One of Ottawa’s most prominent real estate executives said he isn’t ruling out being part of a possible new Ottawa Senators ownership group.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
-
Ottawa Hospital Foundation launches $500 million fundraiser for new Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is launching an ambitious fundraising campaign, seeking $500 million to help build the new Civic Campus and improve health care in the city.
Saskatoon
-
Roughriders training camp makes return to Saskatoon
For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatchewan Roughriders' training camp will take place in Saskatoon.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon home, causes $450,000 in damage
A blaze that tore through a Saskatoon home resulted in $450,000 in damage, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
Vancouver
-
'Get over yourselves,' B.C. cop says to 'bigoted' commenters on his uniform's rainbow Pride patch
A Metro Vancouver police officer caught the attention of thousands of social media users by addressing critics of a rainbow Pride patch on his uniform.
-
Heritage building destroyed by fire will be demolished in just 2 days: City of Vancouver
The demolition of a Vancouver heritage building destroyed in a fire that left dozens without a home earlier this month begins this week.
-
Surrey shooting suspect 'armed and dangerous,' wanted Canada-wide: RCMP
A man suspected of a shooting in Surrey last year is now wanted Canada-wide, and Mounties warn he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
Regina
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
Vancouver Island
-
Fundraiser launched after boy stabbed near Sooke, B.C., school
An online fundraiser has been started after a youth was stabbed near Journey Middle School in Sooke, B.C., last week.
-
Alleged impaired driver gets 90-day driving ban after hitting cyclist in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police say a 60-year-old man had his licence suspended after he allegedly crashed into a cyclist while impaired.
-
Victoria councillor won't seek re-election in October
Coun. Sharmarke Dubow said Tuesday he "made the difficult decision not to seek re-election" after giving the decision "much thought and consideration."