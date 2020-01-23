HALIFAX -- "We are excited we are going to bring the Canadian Football League back to Atlantic Canada this year," said CLF commissioner, Randy Ambrosie, during a press conference – wasting no time confirming 2019's Touchdown Atlantic.

The event will see the Toronto Argonauts square off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Halifax on Saturday, July 25, for a regular-season game – which has fans across the nation anticipating.

"I've got calls from people across Canada; from people who want to visit here in July for the game," says one local Roughriders fan.

Around 6,000 temporary seats will be installed at Saint Mary's University’s Huskies Stadium to bring capacity up to 10,000 for the game, with tickets in the $50 range.

"I think the tickets for this game will sell out overnight,” says Ambrosie. “Not to say ‘overnight’ – but maybe overnight is the best way to think about it."

A Mini Grey Cup festival will feature, music, parties and family activities on Argyle Street for three days ahead of kick-off time. In addition, the North American Indigenous Games will take place in the city just days before the football festivities begin; needless to say, tourism officials are looking forward to the economic boost.

“Book your hotels in advance,” says Discover Halifax president and CEO, Ross Jefferson. “I think it's going to be a very exciting time."

Despite a large number of sports fans flocking to the city, people who live in proximity to Saint Mary's University say they don't anticipate the event's noise and traffic to be any different than what they're already used to.

"It's nice to have some young people coming and having some excitement,” says one Halifax resident. “And it would only be temporary anyway."

Meanwhile, land negotiations for a permanent CFL franchise in the region are still in the talks.

"There's talk about Dartmouth Crossing,” says Schooners Sports and Entertainment co-founder, Bruce Bowser. “That's still very much in play and three or four other sites that we're looking and working closely with the city to make sure it works for ourselves and for the region."

Schooners Sports and Entertainment is hopeful a decision on a location will be made within the next three months. In the meantime, CFL fans can expect tickets Touchdown Atlantic tickets to go on sale at the end of February.