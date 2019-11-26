Tougher rules coming to make driving on New Brunswick highways safer
Gary Howard, vice-president of communications at CAA Atlantic, left to right, Carl Urquhart, New Brunswick minister of public Safety and tow truck driver Tovey Clendenning pose in front of a tow truck in Fredericton, N.B., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett)
FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick government is introducing a series of changes to the Motor Vehicle Act in an effort to improve safety on the roads.
Under the changes, tow trucks, highway maintenance vehicles and utility vehicles with flashing lights will be added to so-called "Move Over, Slow Down" provisions.
Until now only police, fire and ambulance were covered by the provisions. New Brunswick is the last province to add tow trucks and other vehicles.
Last year, the widow of a Nova Scotia Mountie who was struck by a van while helping motorists change a flat tire pushed that province to expand its move-over law.
RCMP Const. Frank Deschenes was killed when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser and an SUV he was assisting on Sept. 12, 2017, in Memramcook, N.B.
Other changes in New Brunswick will double the fines for distracted driving to $280 and for passing a school bus with its red lights flashing to $480.
Editor's note: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the year of Const. Frank Deschenes' death.