Tour bus strikes, kills 75-year-old woman in Charlottetown

A 75-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a tour bus in Charlottetown Thursday morning.

Police and emergency crews responded to the collision at the corner of Prince and Grafton streets around 10:35 a.m.

Charlottetown Police Services says the bus struck the pedestrian in the intersection and she died from her injuries.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours to allow police to investigate, but has since reopened.

No other details are available at this time.

