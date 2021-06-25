SYDNEY -- With traffic about to flow freely across the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border, businesses are eagerly awaiting to cash in on the reformed Atlantic Bubble.

“To be honest we’re just starting to get rolling here,” says Andrew Alkenbrack, the general manager at Cabot in Inverness.

Both the Links and Cliffs golf courses opened their season on June 18, but say they’ve been waiting for people outside of Nova Scotia to play for a while now.

“It’s crucial for our business that this happened and we’re all very excited about it,” says Alkenbrack. “We know from the hour long waits on the phones that people are excited to come back and Cape Breton in general, it’s a really special place.”

Communications lead for Marine Atlantic, Darrell Mercer, says ferry bookings are full steam ahead, especially into July and August.

“We did see an influx of passenger reservations for the summer season. There were approximately 378 since they announced that the border reopened.”

Mercer says Marine Atlantic will be increasing passenger limits in July.

“Similar to what we did last year during the Atlantic Bubble. Scheduling right now for July, we are going to see 300 passengers, plus commercial traffic.”

Darlene Grant Fiander is the president of the Tourism Industry of Nova Scotia.

“The tourism industry has been excited and anxious about the Atlantic Bubble opening,” said Fiander.

Fiander says operators are already seeing an increase in bookings.

“The Atlantic region is important. People usually come from New Brunswick more than once to Nova Scotia, so it’s always been a piece of the market. Not just New Brunswick, but P.E.I. and certainly Newfoundland.”