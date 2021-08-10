SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. -- Tourist operators in a southern New Brunswick town of say they're starting to see signs of U.S. travellers once again trickling in, now that they're able to visit and vacation on this side of the border without needing to self-isolate.

As of Monday, border restrictions were relaxed for fully vaccinated Americans crossing over into Canada, marking the return of visitors from south of the border to tourist destinations in Atlantic Canada like Saint Andrews.

"We actually did have a couple of U.S. travellers in our hotel, we did see U.S. cars and they are on their way to explore Atlantic Canada," says Pooja Rajmohan, the director of sales and marketing for the Algonquin Resort.

It has been 16 months since the U.S. and Canada border was shut down due to the pandemic, but now that the green light has been given by the federal government allowing Americans to cross – there were line-ups at the nearby border in St. Stephen on the first day of reopening.

"I think today really is the first U.S. area codes I'm starting to see for reservations, so we're seeing a little boost with the U.S. customers as well," says owner of the Jolly Breeze whale watching company Joanne Carney.

Many of the out-of-province license plates in St. Andrews on Tuesday afternoon were from Quebec and Ontario, however mayor Brad Henderson suspects the area could see an increase in U.S. tourists in the months to come.

"I think that the consideration level of coming to New Brunswick is definitely on the rise," says Henderson."If I had to make an assumption I think we'd start to feel it in September and October."