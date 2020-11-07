HALIFAX -- After a struggling summer tourism season throughout the Maritimes, some operators in Cape Breton are more optimistic the winter season could be better.

Terry Smith, the CEO of Destination Cape Breton, says operators are preparing for the winter months that could be surprisingly busy.

“We’ve been seeing a really strong growth in winter tourism over the past few years,” said Smith.

Smith’s organization has been promoting winter activities for the last 5 years. A promotion that might pay dividends just when it is needed the most.

“We expect that there’s going to be a lot more people that are doing weekend getaways this winter,” said Smith.

“We’re completely dependent on winter tourism this year,” said Grant Haverstock, co-owner of Iron Mountain Wilderness Cabins in Whycocomagh, N.S.

Haverstock is not just hoping to book weekend getaways, he is relying on them. He and his wife had just opened their all-season cabins when the pandemic hit.

Haverstock says the survival of their business depends a lot on the tourism turnout for winter 2021.

“It’s been a very tough year, and we’re hoping, banking, on winter tourism to sustain us until we get some spring and summer,” said Haverstock.

According to Smith, during the fall season there was an uptick in customers, with some weekends along the Cabot Trail the busiest they have been in years.

“We think that’s going to carry through with the winter and people will want to see the winter wonderland that we have here,” said Smith.

“You may not be able to go down south for that vacation, but if you give winter a try, I think you’ll really enjoy the experience that you have.”