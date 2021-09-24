SYDNEY, N.S. -- The fall colours along Cape Breton's world-famous Cabot Trail is a thing of beauty.

The spectacular scenery attracts people from across Canada and the United States, and this year is no different.

"We're hearing from tourism operators that the fall is looking pretty strong, so we're hoping for a really strong fall season," says Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton.

Smith says the warm weather is also helping drive people across the causeway, but not everything is quite back to normal.

Celtic Colours International music festival -- which attracts thousands to the island -- will once again be a virtual event.

"It's a significant draw for the island for those nine days in October, it's usually just as busy as at the height of summer, so it's tough to replace that," says Smith.

Kevin Snair is the marketing co-ordinator at Hopewell Rocks, one of New Brunswick's popular places for visitors.

"If we compare the numbers to 2019 we're running at about 68 per cent since Labour Day," says Snair

He says they are having a stronger than anticipated season.

"We are seeing people from all over. Quebec and Ontario are still strong visitation points for us. We're seeing more people from the United States as well. We had someone here yesterday from England."

For the second year in a row, there will be no cruise ship traffic In Halifax, or other parts of the Maritimes.

The industry generates about $170 million in economic activity in the hub city, with about 70 per cent of cruise calls coming in September and October.

"A couple of years ago for example we could've expected upwards of four or even five ships in on a single day, with as many as 10,000 cruise guests through the port on that single day," says Lane Farguson, Halifax Port Authority spokesperson.

Farguson is hopeful cruise ships will return soon and is working on releasing a new schedule in February.