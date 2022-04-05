Tourism operators prepare for return of cruise ships to Maritime ports

Port cities in the Maritimes are just weeks away from welcoming cruise ships to their waters and, after two sailing seasons were postponed due to COVID-19, tourism operators are eager to see passengers again.

But, with nine of the 11 cruise ships set to arrive in Victoria, B.C., reporting cases of COVID-19, Maritime tourism operators are remaining cautiously optimistic for the season ahead.

The first ship scheduled to arrive on the west coast has already been cancelled.

"We were all so excited for that first ship, so we were disappointed when it got cancelled," said one shop owner in Victoria.

Princess Cruises says the sailing was cancelled so work could be done on the vessel. However, U.S. officials have confirmed there is an investigation into COVID-19 on board.

On the east coast, the first cruise ship is set to arrive in Charlottetown on April 22.

"We are feeling very confident and very ready with the protocols that are in place and the communication we are having with the safe resumption of cruise," said Andrew Dixon, senior vice-president of business strategy and innovation for the Port of Saint John.

Sixty-nine vessels are set to stop in Saint John, N.B.

Canada lifted its ban on cruise ships in its waters in November. Under the new cruise guidelines, all passengers must be fully vaccinated to enter Canada, as well as take a molecular test within 72 hours before boarding.

"Nobody wants any jeopardy to public safety and this is the start of tourism and business," said Dixon.

Transport Canada also has strict guidelines -- 0.3 per cent or more of COVID-19 among passengers and crew meets the threshold for an investigation.

"If there are a couple of cases they would have them in isolation and they have an extensive COVID management plan, so we would proceed with the call and the healthy passengers would come to shore," said Marlene Usher, the CEO of the Port of Sydney.

Sydney, N.S., is expected to see 180,000 cruise ship passengers this year -- a much-needed boost after losing 70 per cent of the port's revenue.

"We need things to go smoothly, but more importantly we need to do it safely," said Usher.