PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. -- Despite fewer COVID-19 restrictions this summer, some Maritime tourism operators say they’re still struggling financially.

Without flights fueling up at Allan J. MacEachen airport in Port Hawkesbury, revenue has taken a nosedive.

International flights must stop in Halifax first to enter customs, which means a missed opportunity for smaller centres.

“Without customs open here, the airplanes that are coming in aren't requiring fuel, which is our major revenue driver,” says Dave Morgan, the owner of Celtic Air Services.

It is also impacting other services, like Celtic Air Services helicopter tours, typically a popular summer activity that has now been grounded because the business is struggling financially.

“It impacts a lot of people on our own team. It impacts jobs and with folks that have planned trips around this. We had one person who planned a wedding around it,” says Morgan.

Terri Shobbrook is the owner of a bed and breakfast in Cape Breton, not far from the Seal Island Bridge.

She says usually at this time of year she's completely booked, but the pandemic has halted business with very little relief from government.

“It would be nice if they would acknowledge us, but they're still refusing to accept that the bed and breakfasts are four rooms or less and that we're legitimate businesses.”

Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith says visitors from across the Maritimes, Ontario and Quebec have been crossing the causeway, but he says there is some concern about a fourth wave.

“We are still in a pandemic and things have been getting better with vaccinations, but we're always concerned about a potential fourth wave,” says Smith.

An industry hoping that the situation improves as their busiest season winds down.