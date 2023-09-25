Tourism season staying later in parts of the Maritimes

The tourism business in the Maritimes is booming later into the autumn season, especially when compared to previous years.

“September and October have both seen a real good life to them,” said City Harbour Cruises owner Karl Nordin, who has been operating his tour boat for four years.

Nordin sees a simple explanation for the increased visitor traffic.

“The cruise ships that come into Halifax this year, we are looking at around the 200 mark,” said Nordin.

They aren't just visiting Halifax, three cruise ships are docked in Sydney Monday.

More cruise ships means more visitors, which results in a boost in business.

“That helps push my season well into the middle of October,” said Nordin.

According to tourist Virginia Revitt, the name of the city she chose to visit was part of the main attraction.

“My hometown is Halifax, U.K.,” said Revitt. “We love it here. The blue sky, the history of the city and we love the way it is interwoven with European history as well.”

Ambassatours operations manager, Peter McLaughlin said, until just a few years ago, summer tourism operated within a shorter seasonal window.

“Anything we got after Labour Day was a bonus,” said McLaughlin.

July and August are still the busiest months, however, the season has expanded on a yearly basis.

“It’s really every day in the fall and right through to the end of October,” said McLaughlin.

Halifax Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Patrick Sullivan pointed to the extended tourism season as a much-needed industry-wide financial boost.

“Tourism operators are very happy with the response that they are getting this fall, as far as I’ve heard,” said Sullivan.

Based on projections, the fall tourism season could stretch well into November.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.