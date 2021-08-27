SACKVILLE, N.B. -- The town of Sackville, N.B. is about to become a lot more colourful over the weekend.

Town crews spent the day Friday prepping for the Street Chalk Art Festival, which is celebrating its third year in production.

According to Matt Pryde, Sackville's recreation and events manager, the event was only supposed to take place one time in 2017 as part of the Canada 150 celebrations.

“So, we didn’t offer it in 2018 but then there was a lot of demand and counsellors were hearing people ask about it and when it was coming back, so in 2019 our town council approved in the budget for us to be able to offer it again,” says Pryde.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but organizer Sarah Reeder says it was a top priority for her this year.

“I haven’t ever organized anything like this before, so it’s a pretty big accomplishment for me to kind of see it come to life…and I think after not having it in 2020, it’s a really anticipated event,” said Reeder.

The festival got underway Friday evening with local artists creating works of art along Bridge Street in the downtown core.

“We have seven chalk artists who have signed up to come here and one of them is from Ottawa, but the rest are from the Maritimes; whether that’s from Nova Scotia or New Brunswick,” says Reeder.

Sackville mayor, Shawn Mesheau, says the event will be a morale booster for the community after a difficult 18 months due to the pandemic.

“We are so fortunate in this area and this region to have access to all these artists that want to come and be part of this and not only just with the chalk but the different events that are happening throughout the weekend,” says Mesheau.

Festival-goers will be able to show off their own artistic chalk skills or take part in other creative activities.

“We also have people organizing workshops throughout the weekend. There’s a painting workshop, there’s a tie-dye workshop and all that kind of stuff,” says Reeder.

The festival wraps up Saturday night.

